    Sentry Profiling now supports Browser Javascript, React Native, and Ruby

    Performance Monitoring
    Profiling is an essential component of a developer’s toolkit for identifying and addressing the thorniest performance bottlenecks. Whether…
    Sentry Profiling: Identify & Eliminate Performance Issues with Code-Level Insights

    Sentry
    Use Sentry’s code profiling to identify the causes of performance errors. Sentry Profiling supports Python, PHP, Node, Android & iOS platforms.
    Making Performance Monitoring More Actionable with Sentry

    Sentry
    How your code performs isn’t a subjective debate. Well, at least not anymore — in the past few months, Sentry has started telling you…
    Profiling Beta for Python and Node.js

    Performance Monitoring
    A couple months ago, we launched Profiling in alpha for users on Python and Node.js SDKs — today, we’re moving Profiling for Python and Node…
