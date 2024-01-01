Blog
Fetch Waterfall in React

Performance Monitoring
Have you seen this problem? Or maybe this one? You’ve most likely seen this: Hint: they’re all the same. The first image is Sentry’s Event…
Fixing memoization-breaking re-renders in React

Performance Monitoring
When a parent component passes down a callback function to a memoized child component through its props, React will re-render the child component every time the parent component gets re-rendered, even though the child component is memoized. In this article, we’ll look into that problem, and learn how to fix it.
What’s the difference between API Latency and API Response Time?

Performance Monitoring
Your app’s networking directly affects the user experience of your app. Imagine having to wait a few seconds for the page to load. Or even worse, imagine waiting for a few seconds every time you perform an action. It would be infuriating! Before you go on a fixing adventure, it’s a good idea to understand what causes that waiting time. So let’s do that!
How to identify and fix Render-Blocking Resources

Performance Monitoring
Render-blocking resources are JavaScript and CSS files that prevent the web page from loading until they are downloaded. These might be…
Harnessing Distributed Tracing for Application Performance Optimization

Performance Monitoring
Distributed tracing helps developers understand performance & identify bottlenecks. Learn more here about how distributed tracing operates behind the scenes.
Code Refactoring and why you should refactor your code

Performance Monitoring
Software does not expire, but it “rots”. Its quality degrades over time. As you build your project and add features, you probably won’t…
Web Fonts and the Dreaded Cumulative Layout Shift

Performance Monitoring
How frustrating is it when you’ve just landed on a web page, you click on a certain element and an ad or something else pops up and you end up clicking that thing instead? That’s a layout shift, which is bad for the user’s experience and the later they happen, the worse it is.
Getting Started with Jetpack Compose

SDK Updates
Recently, we wrote about the demonstrative move to declarative UI. With Jetpack Compose, Android is joining the declarative trends. Jetpack…
Mobile: The Future of Declarative UI Frameworks

Mobile
Taking a look at where mobile app development is headed, and exploring the new declarative approach used by the new native frameworks SwiftUI and Jetpack Compose.
Measuring application performance in Swift using transactions

Performance Monitoring
Learn how to measure the performance of individual functions in your Swift app by using Sentry's Custom Instrumentation feature.
