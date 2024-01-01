Blog
ArchiveTwitterFeed

Jan Michael Auer

Debugging a Rust Segfault with Sentry

Error Monitoring
We set out to fix our native crash reporting service using our native crash reporting SDK. Learn more about debugging a Rust segfault here.
Read on

Fixing Native Apps with Sentry

SDK Updates
Here's a look at how you can use Sentry to detect native application crashes and fix them in no time.
Read on

Sentry Extends Best-in-Class Error Monitoring for Native Applications

SDK Updates
We now have a complete offering for native projects that allow developers to debug faster with the power of alerts, context, and root-cause analysis.
Read on

Building Sentry: Symbolicator

Sentry
In our Building a Sentry series, we'll be covering all the nitty-gritty details that go into building a debug experience at scale.
Read on

Taking Native Crash Reporting to the Next Level

Error Monitoring
This summer, we're taking native crash reporting to the next level by introducing a couple of key features.
Read on

Safe Web Services with Actix and Sentry

Sentry
Enjoy this quick introduction to creating a web server with Actix and monitoring it with Sentry.
Read on

Minidumps: Giving Weight to Your Electron Bug Reports

Sentry
We're exploring the intersection of minidumps and Electron.
Read on

Getting Started with Rust Error Tracking

SDK Updates
Sentry's Rust SDK provides you with as much error information as possible, as long as you ship your debug information in the executable. Here's a look at how you can optimize your Rust error tracking.
Read on

Introducing Minidump Support (Beta)

Error Monitoring
It’s time we let the cat out of the bag, the rabbit out of the hat, the dog out of the car: Support for Minidump crash reports has officially landed in Sentry.
Read on

Introducing Sentry Electron

SDK Updates
With our new Electron SDK you get first-class support for all the things you’ve come to love in our other SDKs: breadcrumbs, device and OS information, and of course, high quality stack traces with source map support.
Read on

A Wild Probot Appeared

Sentry
As our engineering team has grown, it’s become harder to manage and maintain all our repositories on GitHub. Lucky for us, a wild Probot appeared.
Read on
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.