Sentry's New Mobile App for Managing Releases

Sentry
Once a year we let our imagination go wild for a whole week during our annual Hackweek event. It’s where we come up with product updates…
Support for Database Performance Monitoring in Node

SDK Updates
Performance monitoring is great because it lets you see whether your application is fast or slow, and which parts need speeding up. For Node…
Deprecating Our Legacy JavaScript SDK

SDK Updates
We will deprecate our old raven-js SDK on npm in favor of our newer @sentry/browser in the second quarter of 2020.
Introducing: Sentry's Unified PHP SDK

SDK Updates
We're trying to provide the best PHP support we can, including this shiny new unified PHP SDK.
Join the Discussion on Sentry's Streamlined SDKs

SDK Updates
SDKs play a very important role in success with Sentry, from the first error to the bug fix. We've rethought and streamlined our SDK experience, and now we're looking for your feedback.
Introducing Sentry Cordova

SDK Updates
We've released a new SDK for the popular web app framework Cordova.
Sentry-Cocoa macOS Security Update and Sentry-Swift Security Notice

SDK Updates
We released sentry-cocoa 3.10.0, which resolves a security incident that may have affected users on macOS apps without a sandbox.
A Wild Probot Appeared

Sentry
As our engineering team has grown, it’s become harder to manage and maintain all our repositories on GitHub. Lucky for us, a wild Probot appeared.
React Native

SDK Updates
Offical React Native Support
A Swift Sip of Cocoa

SDK Updates
Sentry Swift client launches for iOS, tvOS, macOS and watchOS
