    Fix your actual slow-loading assets with Resource Monitoring

    Performance Monitoring
    Slow-loading assets on your web pages can lead to frustrated users, high bounce rates, and lost conversions. For the vast majority of…
    Local Variables for NodeJS in Sentry

    SDK Updates
    Stack traces show us exactly where an exception occurred, but you can still be left wondering: What arguments or state caused the exception to occur? If you can reproduce the issue locally with a debugger attached you’ll have access to these local variables, but with Sentry you can identify the exception location *without* needing to reproduce the issue locally. By including local variables with stack traces, Sentry events become much closer to the full debugging experience.
    The Sentry Remix SDK is Now Available

    SDK Updates
    Sentry has made it a priority to support frontend JavaScript developers, regardless of the framework they use. This is why we have SDKs for…
    Understanding the Performance Impact of Generated JavaScript

    SDK Updates
    There are major package size benefits to reducing the amount of generated JavaScript your package is creating. As part of our larger Javascript SDK package reduction, we spent a considerable effort to minify as much of our code as possible. If you’re looking to do the same, here are six improvements to consider.
    JavaScript SDK “Package Size is Massive” - So we reduced it by 29%

    SDK Updates
    Developers started to notice just how big our JavaScript package was and yeah, we knew. We weren’t ignoring the issues; after all, we don’t want the Sentry package to be the cause of a slowdown. But to reduce our JavaScript SDK package size effectively we had to account for shipping new capabilities, like being able to manage the health of a release and performance monitoring, while maintaining a manageable bundle size. After all, new features == bigger package - usually.
    JS Browser SDK: Bundle size matters

    SDK Updates
    SDKs naturally increase in size over time. After all, it does take more bytes to implement more features. This is not a big deal for most…
    Sentry For Data: Error Monitoring with PySpark

    Error Monitoring
    Data pipelines and analytics tooling have become essential parts of modern businesses, so why are error monitoring and observability tooling…
