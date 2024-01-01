Blog
Fix your actual slow-loading assets with Resource Monitoring

Slow-loading assets on your web pages can lead to frustrated users, high bounce rates, and lost conversions. For the vast majority of…
Sentry Bundle Size: How We Reduced Replay SDK by 35%

Bundle Size matters - this is something we SDK engineers at Sentry are acutely aware of. In an ideal world, you’d get all the functionality…
Fetch Waterfall in React

Have you seen this problem? Or maybe this one? You’ve most likely seen this: Hint: they’re all the same. The first image is Sentry’s Event…
Detecting Main Thread Issues in Mobile Applications

Mobile device users care about three things when it comes to good app performance: Smooth UI Long battery life How quickly the app does what…
Code Refactoring and why you should refactor your code

Software does not expire, but it “rots”. Its quality degrades over time. As you build your project and add features, you probably won’t…
Web Fonts and the Dreaded Cumulative Layout Shift

How frustrating is it when you’ve just landed on a web page, you click on a certain element and an ad or something else pops up and you end up clicking that thing instead? That’s a layout shift, which is bad for the user’s experience and the later they happen, the worse it is.
Profiling 101: What is profiling? (1/2)

The performance of your app matters. From ensuring a good user experience to retaining users, performance makes a difference in your app’s…
How Sentry uncovered an N+1 issue in djangoproject.com

Sentry recently launched Performance Issues, a feature to help developers discover and fix common performance problems in their projects. We…
Performance Issues: Slow you can act on quick(ly)

We’ve experimented and iterated (a few times) to finally bring the actionability that was once only reserved for errors to Performance.
