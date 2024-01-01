Blog
ArchiveTwitterFeed

Philipp Hofmann

    Four Mobile Vital Metrics Every Mobile Developer Should Monitor

    Dashboards
    Slow apps frustrate users, which leads to bad reviews, or customers that swipe left to competition. Unfortunately, seeing and solving…
    Read on

    Close the Loop with User Feedback

    Sentry
    Everyone’s software crashes. As an engineer, you don’t feel your users’ frustration unless they reach out to customer support, write bad…
    Read on

    How to use Sentry Attachments with Mobile Applications

    Sentry
    In a previous life as an Android developer, a customer reported a nasty bug that we didn’t know how to fix. After what felt like countless…
    Read on
    © 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
    of Functional Software, Inc.