Prioritizing Platform Stability at One of FastCo.’s Most Innovative Companies of 2022

Mobile
Ranked as one of New York Magazine’s best smart home training solutions 2022 and Men’s Health’s best connected cable machine 2022, Tonal literally sets the bar for smart home trainers.
Getting to That Elusive “Inbox Zero” With Custom Alerts and Codeowners

Sentry
"I had to be able to balance my engineers’ time between fixing bugs and building new features, for that to happen we needed a solution that helped us stay on top of our backlog."
Monitoring and Prioritizing Edge Cases, Without ‘Gold-plating’ Non-critical Issues

Sentry
Prioritizing issues is priceless for us. With that, we’re not only able to increase system resiliency and quality, but we avoid gold-plating, giving us time to work on impactful tasks.
How a Product Studio Mitigates User Friction with Performance Monitoring

Sentry
Our developers easily identify and resolve performance bottlenecks – like querying the database while iterating over a collection rather than prefetching –, resulting in up to orders of magnitude fewer database queries, and shorter response times.
Maintaining High-Velocity Feature Development, Without Sacrificing Quality

Sentry
"We want to use best-in-class tools to help our engineers be effective, and having a solution that other organizations widely use makes onboarding faster for new team members."
Supporting Developers with Fit-for-Purpose APM Solutions: A CTO’s Perspective

Sentry
Leading a team through different growth stages requires evolving insights and for Gorgias CTO and co-founder, Alex Plugaru, it’s important to understand how developers work, not just what they’re working on.
A Developer’s Take On Solving Hard-to-Replicate Performance Problems In-Production

Sentry
"Besides single event investigations, Sentry is very useful to get a general overview of how our app is performing from dev to QA to production and we use dashboards to make sure that we’re always up to date on how performance is looking across the frontend, the backend, and our evaluation service."
A CTOs Perspective on How To Scale With Sentry SaaS

Error Monitoring
Speeding up the time it takes to resolve critical issues affecting user experience and saving time that could be better spent building awesome products.
An Engineering Manager’s Tips for Scaling High-Velocity Teams

Dashboards
Increasing developer autonomy, improving team health and equipping individuals with the tools to succeed at scale.
Scaling a High-Growth Business with Sentry

Error Monitoring
With 150+ engineers shipping new features daily, 8 automatic deployments running at the top of every hour and teams regularly pushing new code, tuning out the noise takes on a whole new meaning.
Building an Always-on Business Leaves No Room for Downtime

Release Health
If uptime is a core tenet of your business success, unreported issues and users moving on to the next best thing isn't an option. Take San Francisco-based Arcade for example.
