    Dump Them for Sentry, Before They Can Break Up with You

    Mobile monitoring tool being shut down? It's probably for the best because you need resolution tools that work across organizational and technical boundaries. We got you covered with Sentry for Mobile.
    Adding Native Support to our Android SDK

    We're continuing our expansion into Native and Mobile by adding NDK support to our Android libraries.
    How a Hack Week Project Encourages People to Be Nice on the Internet

    In an effort to encourage more participation in the open-source community, Sentry Data Engineer Syd Ryan, Support Engineer Maggie Bauer, and Head of Product Dave Hayes created the Be Kind Bot.
