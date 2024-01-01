Blog
    Introducing the Functional Source License: Freedom without Free-riding

    Sentry started life in 2008 as an unlicensed, 71-line Django plugin. The next year we began publishing it under BSD-3, and ten years later…
    We Just Gave $500,000 to Open Source Maintainers

    Want to hear more? Register for “The Future of Open Source: The State of Sustainability”, on October 26. Sentry is an Open Source-aligned…
    Sentry's Open Source Values

    Sentry's Open Source values are 1) sustainability for maintainers and 2) access to technology and knowledge for developers. If you share our values then let's work together to move the conversation forward.
    We Just Gave $260,028 to Open Source Maintainers

    Sentry is an Open Source-aligned company, and it’s important to us to financially support our non-commercial colleagues in the community as…
    Yes, Open Source Is Sustainable

    Two months ago, we announced our annual investment in open source maintainers, mostly folks whose work we depend on to deliver Sentry to you…
    We Just Gave $154,999.89 to Open Source Maintainers

    Sentry is an Open Source-aligned company. We started out in 2008 as a small open source side project, and we grew within the community for…
    Hacktoberfest is Upon Us

    Ah, October. Pumpkin spice fills the nostrils of Northern Hemispherians, spring stirs the air in the South, and DigitalOcean & Friends bring…
