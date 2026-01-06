Another year, another $750,000 to Open Source maintainers

Bored yet? 2025 was the fifth year in a row (2024, 2023, 2022, 2021) that Sentry gave a pretty hefty chunk of change to the maintainers of the Open Source software that we rely on and love.

This is our first report since we launched the Open Source Pledge, which brings together companies that share our respect for the independent maintainers in the community. Pledge members have collectively paid $4.5M to Open Source maintainers and foundations since launch. No more excuses! Companies paying maintainers is real. You should join the party. :-)

As always, you can see the details of our primary distribution ($375k) on thanks.dev (TD). They’re the easy button. You have no excuse. Go sign up your company for thanks.dev and pay the maintainers of the projects you rely on. If you meet the Pledge minimum ($2000/dev/yr) and blog about it, we’ll add your company to the list. The more who join, the more who will join, and the stronger and more resilient the Open Source ecosystem will be.

We also continue to work with Open Source Collective / Ecosyste.ms Funds ($75k) as well as GitHub Sponsors ($50k). Like thanks.dev, Ecosyste.ms Funds makes it easy to support a number of projects at once, but they don’t look at our dependencies to see what projects we’re actually using in a given ecosystem. Their overall data is top-notch, though, and so we give 10% through them to ensure broad support for the ecosystems we rely on. Sadly, Microsoft mothballed Sponsors this past year. There were no Sponsor-related announcements at Universe, and they’ve stopped new feature development on the product with the shift to AI.

Speaking of shifts to AI, Sentry is of course selling shovels as fast as we can, while also shoveling, ourselves. NumFOCUS manages a lot of the Python projects at the heart of the modern AI stack that most companies rely on, including Sentry, so this year we’ve added them to the list of foundations we support. Thanks.dev also handles all these logistics for me, which is a big help. Really, you have no excuse.

Recipient Amount ($) Django Software Foundation 30,000 Outreachy 25,000 Open Source Initiative 20,000 Python Software Foundation 16,750 Geomys 15,000 OpenJS Foundation 15,000 PostgreSQL 15,000 rrweb 15,000 Rust Software Foundation 15,000 PHP Foundation 12,000 Ruby Central 10,000 .NET Foundation 10,000 NumFOCUS 10,000 Apache Software Foundation 10,000 TOTAL 218,750 % of 750k 29

As ever, a hearty thank you to all you Open Source maintainers out there. Keep up the great work!