Another year, another $750,000 to Open Source maintainers
Bored yet? 2025 was the fifth year in a row (2024, 2023, 2022, 2021) that Sentry gave a pretty hefty chunk of change to the maintainers of the Open Source software that we rely on and love.
This is our first report since we launched the Open Source Pledge, which brings together companies that share our respect for the independent maintainers in the community. Pledge members have collectively paid $4.5M to Open Source maintainers and foundations since launch. No more excuses! Companies paying maintainers is real. You should join the party. :-)
As always, you can see the details of our primary distribution ($375k) on thanks.dev (TD). They’re the easy button. You have no excuse. Go sign up your company for thanks.dev and pay the maintainers of the projects you rely on. If you meet the Pledge minimum ($2000/dev/yr) and blog about it, we’ll add your company to the list. The more who join, the more who will join, and the stronger and more resilient the Open Source ecosystem will be.
We also continue to work with Open Source Collective / Ecosyste.ms Funds ($75k) as well as GitHub Sponsors ($50k). Like thanks.dev, Ecosyste.ms Funds makes it easy to support a number of projects at once, but they don’t look at our dependencies to see what projects we’re actually using in a given ecosystem. Their overall data is top-notch, though, and so we give 10% through them to ensure broad support for the ecosystems we rely on. Sadly, Microsoft mothballed Sponsors this past year. There were no Sponsor-related announcements at Universe, and they’ve stopped new feature development on the product with the shift to AI.
Speaking of shifts to AI, Sentry is of course selling shovels as fast as we can, while also shoveling, ourselves. NumFOCUS manages a lot of the Python projects at the heart of the modern AI stack that most companies rely on, including Sentry, so this year we’ve added them to the list of foundations we support. Thanks.dev also handles all these logistics for me, which is a big help. Really, you have no excuse.
Recipient
Amount ($)
Django Software Foundation
30,000
Outreachy
25,000
Open Source Initiative
20,000
Python Software Foundation
16,750
Geomys
15,000
OpenJS Foundation
15,000
PostgreSQL
15,000
rrweb
15,000
Rust Software Foundation
15,000
PHP Foundation
12,000
Ruby Central
10,000
.NET Foundation
10,000
NumFOCUS
10,000
Apache Software Foundation
10,000
TOTAL
218,750
% of 750k
29
As ever, a hearty thank you to all you Open Source maintainers out there. Keep up the great work!