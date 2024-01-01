Blog
Self-Hosted Sentry Switching to CalVer

Sentry
We're switching to CalVer for all of our open source releases. Look out for new versions... I mean releases once a month. Get the first one: Sentry 20.6.0.
Self-hosted Sentry 10 is ready to serve - get it while it's hot!

Sentry
Sentry 10 - Integrations, visibility, and native crash & symbolication support. Check out this post for all the details.
