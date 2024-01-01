Blog
ArchiveTwitterFeed

Bruno Kilian

    Blogs Published by Bruno Kilian

    Monitoring Twilio’s Flex Agent Desktop with Sentry

    Performance Monitoring
    Twilio Flex is a React-based web app that lets you run your contact center as a service, and years ago, while working at a previous company…
    Read on

    Product

    © 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
    of Functional Software, Inc.