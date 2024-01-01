Blog
Vadim Markovtsev

Continuous Performance Improvement of HTTP API

Guest Posts
We develop an analytics HTTP API in Python. This is how we discover what to improve to serve requests faster.
How we optimized Python API server code 100x

Guest Posts
Some of the tricks we used to speed up calls to our analytics API written in Python: played with asyncio, messed with SQLAlchemy, hacked deep in asyncpg, rewrote parts in Cython, found better data structures, replaced some pandas with pure numpy.
