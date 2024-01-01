Blog
12 Days of Integrations — Yubico

Ecosystem
We're highlighting twelve of our many integrations with an ornament hung with care each day on our festive Sen-Tree. First up is Yubico.
Introducing SAML-Based SSO Authentication: More Security, Easier Login

Sentry
SAML 2.0 identity provisioning and access management with OneLogin, Auth0, and Okta is now available for our Enterprise plan.
Get Free Access to Sentry in the GitHub Student Developer Pack

Sentry
If you’re a student, simply get the Student Developer Pack and link your GitHub account with Sentry to switch to our .edu plan.
Why We're Canceling Forge: Supporting Wildfire Recovery & A More Expansive Vision

Events
Everyone at Sentry has been so saddened by the devastating wildfires in Northern California.
Use Sentry Observability to See Errors Through User’s Eyes | Sentry

Error Monitoring
Learn how Onvey uses Sentry + SessionStack to replay video of the customer's experience and reproduce and resolve errors faster.
The Game of Telephone that Hurts User Experience

Error Monitoring
Stop relying on the laggy, leaky Game of Telephone that makes reproducing errors so difficult.
