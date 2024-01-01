Blog
How to Publish Your Unity Game to Google Play

For this tutorial, we will publish the “Tap (Frog)” game I developed in my previous Unity series, which you can explore here. You need to…
Unity Tutorial: Developing Your First Unity Game - Part 3

Welcome to the final article in this Unity series where we are developing a Unity game. You can check out my intro article, where I dive…
Unity Tutorial: Developing Your First Unity Game - Part 2

In part 2 of our Unity game development series, we walk through adding the falling effect, how to instantiate several prefabs in random places, & how to make a score counter (and display it).
Unity Tutorial: Developing Your First Unity Game - Part 1

In this article, we are going to walk through adding a new scene, two important components (Rigid 2D and Box Collider 2D), how to destroy a game object, prefab, and how to instantiate a prefab.
Unity Tutorial: What You Need to Know Before Developing Your First Unity Game

This step-by-step walkthrough of Unity's platform will help beginners navigate platform basics, with screenshots to assist.
