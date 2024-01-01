Blog
How We Made JavaScript Stack Traces Awesome

Error Monitoring
Sentry helps every developer diagnose, fix, and optimize the performance of their code, and we need to deliver high quality stack traces in…
Introducing: Sentry's Unified Go SDK

SDK Updates
Our new, unified Go SDK supports all recent versions of the language, utilizes its features, and gives developers the most helpful hints possible for where and why an error might happen.
Debug Node.js Projects with Source Maps

SDK Updates
We now support source maps for Node.js projects. Here's a look at how to debug Node.js projects and make those source maps available for Sentry.
Sentry Now Translates Errors from Edge and IE

Sentry
IE and Edge throw errors in the end user's language. Sentry now automatically translates those errors.
