Ben Vinegar

Ben Vinegar

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Blogs Published by Ben Vinegar

Debuggable JavaScript in Production with Source Maps
Product Updates

Debuggable JavaScript in Production with Source Maps

Today, the code you use to write your application isn’t the same code used to deploy it. Learn more here about using source maps to debug in production.

Ben Vinegar

Ben Vinegar - · 6 min read

Sentry 8 starts rolling out this week
Product Updates

Sentry 8 starts rolling out this week

Earlier this month we announced a brand new version of Sentry, “version 8". Besides a brand new look and feel, Sentry 8 introduces some powerful new error…

Ben Vinegar

Ben Vinegar - · 1 min read

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