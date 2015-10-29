Ben Vinegar

Product Updates
Debuggable JavaScript in Production with Source Maps
Today, the code you use to write your application isn’t the same code used to deploy it. Learn more here about using source maps to debug in production.
Today, the code you use to write your application isn’t the same code used to deploy it. Learn more here about using source maps to debug in production.
Earlier this month we announced a brand new version of Sentry, “version 8". Besides a brand new look and feel, Sentry 8 introduces some powerful new error…