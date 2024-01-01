Blog
ArchiveTwitterFeed

Armen Zambrano G.

Code Mappings and Why They Matter

Sentry
Code Mappings connect errors to the source code in a repository. And since errors can have paths that are different from the tree structure of the repository, Code Mappings determines the accurate path through a combination of a repository URL and a path transformation. Sentry uses Code Mappings to serve issue context on the issue details page.
Read on

Monitoring our Local Development Environment with Sentry

Dogfooding Chronicles
Is your organization's local development environment plagued with issues? Read on how you can use Sentry to monitor it and help you solve issues quickly.
Read on
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.