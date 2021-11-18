Development Environment Observability with Sentry

November 18, 2021

At Sentry, we’re always looking for innovative ways to dogfood our product. Over the last year we added Sentry’s error monitoring to our developer environment so that we could better understand the health of it.

In this blog post I’m going to touch on how fragile local development environments can be, how we brought observability into what’s happening by introducing Sentry, and what outcomes it has driven for our engineering organization.

Development environments are fragile

As programmers, we typically spend a lot of time getting our local development environment set up: installing dependencies, managing multiple versions of an SDK or supporting tools, and so on.

Getting set up can take some time, however it’s usually straightforward because you’re starting from a clean slate. What becomes more challenging is when a previously good environment gets into a bad state. For example, you need a newer Python version for your virtualenv, a new library is missing, or your pre-commit hooks are out of date.

When things go wrong, it’s frustrating because your real work – building software – stops and you instead have to invest your time trying to unstick your environment. When the answer isn’t obvious, you have to go into Slack, ask for help, and hope that someone is around who can help you troubleshoot. And now you’ve interrupted their regular work too.

Getting alerted to problems during development

Typically, Sentry is used for monitoring software in production. When your software goes live in front of users, you want visibility to understand whether that software is operating successfully. Are there any errors? Is the performance acceptable?

However, for our Developer Productivity team, the local development environment used by our engineers is our production environment. Software engineers at Sentry are our users, and we similarly want to understand if the development tools we’re shipping are working successfully. For instance, are Python packages failing to install for some users?

What if we could be alerted when a developer’s environment goes bad? To figure this out, we instrumented Sentry into our local development toolchain.