Anton Pirker

    Tame the performance of code you didn't write: A journey into stable diffusion

    Performance Monitoring
    In our daily lives as developers, we have to deal with a lot of code that we did not write ourselves (or wrote ourselves but already forgot…
    How we run our Python tests in hundreds of environments really fast

    SDK Updates
    Not in a reading mood? You also can watch the talk I gave at DjangoCon 2022. One of Sentries core company values is “for every developer…
    Relay as a Lambda Extension Using the Actor Model in Rust

    SDK Updates
    Relay is an open source project by Sentry that receives data from Sentry SDKs for pre-processing. This is done before the data is sent to an…
