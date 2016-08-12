Ten Thousand Stars

August 12, 2016

Open source has always been the heart of Sentry, and it’s something that continues to separate us from other products and services in our category. This week we hit 10,000 stars on GitHub . While GitHub stars are by no means the definitive metric, it illustrates how much importance developers place on open source when choosing software.

From everyone here at Sentry, thanks for helping us get to where we are today. ⭐ 🎉️

And, whether you need to debug JavaScript, do Python error tracking, or handle an obscure PHP exception, we’ll be working hard to provide the best possible experience for you and your team!