Sentry

Sleep More; Triage Faster with Sentry

Sentry
As a developer, triage duty week was often the worst week of my month. Anytime a bug was reported, I’d search for the right environment…
Introducing Search by User Click for Session Replay: Zero in on Interesting Replays, Faster

Sentry
With the new search by user click feature for Session Replay, we’re giving you greater ability to surface relevant and interesting replays.
Confidently Manage Multiple Projects with Sentry's New Spend Allocation and Spike Protection

Sentry
Today we’re announcing our new Spend Allocation feature and updates to Spike Protection, giving you more control over how your projects…
Syntax × Sentry MMXXIII

Sentry
Today is a special day at Sentry, as today we welcome Syntax to the family. We’ve long been fans of Scott and Wes, of what they’ve built…
Code Mappings and Why They Matter

Sentry
Code Mappings connect errors to the source code in a repository. And since errors can have paths that are different from the tree structure of the repository, Code Mappings determines the accurate path through a combination of a repository URL and a path transformation. Sentry uses Code Mappings to serve issue context on the issue details page.
Sentry’s Frontend Tests: Migrating from Enzyme to React Testing Library

Sentry
At Sentry, we practice continuous delivery,  which means that code can be released as soon as it’s merged into the main branch. This allows…
Introducing OpenTelemetry Support: Take Action on Your Observability Data

Sentry
As an open source company that grew out of a side project in 2008 to an application and performance monitoring platform (APM) used by over…
Introducing Session Replay from Sentry: Bridge the Gap between Code and UX

Sentry
We’re making Session Replay generally available to all Sentry users. Remove the guesswork from troubleshooting by seeing video-like reproductions of what users experience leading up to and after an error or performance issue. Session Replay supports all web-based platforms.
Bringing Codecov into the Sentry Family: Where Code Coverage Meets Application Monitoring

Sentry
Today Codecov is joining the Sentry family. Codecov began as a code coverage reporting tool in 2014 and has since emerged as a market leader…
Sentry's response to Log4j vulnerability CVE-2021-44228

Sentry
Sentry is not impacted by the log4j vulnerabilities, CVE-2021-44228 or CVE-2021-45046, also known as log4shell.
Slow and Steady: Converting Sentry’s Entire Frontend to TypeScript

Sentry
Recently, Sentry converted 100% of its frontend React codebase from JavaScript to TypeScript. This year-long effort spanned over a dozen…
Series D: Moving Faster and (Not) Breaking Things

Sentry
Can Sentaurs become unicorns? Apparently so.
Sentry Receives SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

Sentry
No matter your business, keeping customer data secure is critical toward keeping your customer’s trust. With the rise in data breaches (and…
The Sentry Workflow — Alert

Sentry
Errors suck. And you don’t want to spend your time fixing or investigating them. In our Workflow series, we’ll help you optimize your workflow, from crash to resolution.
Shipping Clean Code at Sentry with Linters, Travis CI, Percy, & More

Sentry
Hopefully it's no surprise that shipping clean, safe, and correct code is a high priority for engineering at Sentry. Here's a look at how we do just that.
Shipping Sentry 9

Sentry
Sentry 9 is a release that was long in the making, touched by virtually every member of our application engineering team in some way.
The Monitor — Stephen Boak, Senior Product Designer at Datadog

Sentry
In this fifth edition of The Monitor, Stephen Boak discusses Datadog's approach to monitoring (how appropriate) and product design.
Better Team Management in Sentry

Sentry
Today we’re rolling out several improvements to the way teams are managed in Sentry. We feel these changes will help your organization…
