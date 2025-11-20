Seer can now trigger Cursor Agents to fix your bugs

We just launched our Cursor Cloud Agent integration. Now when Seer finds a bug, it can hand it off to Cursor—replete with all the context Sentry has about the issue—to write the fix and create a PR for you.

You can now autonomously run a coding agent within your full running codebase environment, all in the background.

When Seer detects and analyzes an issue to find the root cause, it can now send the root cause and the issue context to a Cursor Cloud Agent. The agent gets:

Full issue context: stack traces, breadcrumbs, user impact, the works

Seer's Root Cause Analysis: our deep analysis into what actually broke

Your running codebase: the Cursor Cloud Agent has your full running codebase, and can run your code

Then it gets to work. Autonomously. While you grab coffee.

You’ll come back to a ready pull request made by the agent in your repo.

From any issue's Seer Root Cause Analysis card, click the dropdown next to Find Solution and launch a Cursor Cloud Agent. Perfect for when you want to delegate specific bugs.

Set up Seer Automation to auto-trigger Cursor for certain types of issues. Configure this in your Seer settings by selecting Cursor Cloud Agent as the stopping point. Now your most critical (or most annoying) bugs get queued for fixes automatically.

We’ve seen a lot of people copy our Root Cause Analysis to local Cursor agents to continue to debug. Now, you don’t have to copy paste as Cursor Cloud Agents will show up in your agents tab on your local Cursor IDE for you to iterate on and help your debugging workflow.

Also, because Cursor Cloud Agents spin up with your fully working code environment, it can run type checks, lint, and tests. With this, you can get issues automatically triaged and merge-ready.

Setting up takes a few minutes:

In Sentry, navigate to Settings > Integrations and find Cursor Agent Click Install and provide your Cursor API key (find it in Cursor Account Settings under Integrations >User API Keys) Go to Settings > Projects > [Your Project] > Seer, then configure your stopping point to be “Hand off to Cursor Cloud Agent”

Now, you will start seeing PRs from your Cursor Cloud Agent popping up on your repos.

Check out the docs for more. And if you're new to Sentry, sign up for free to get started.