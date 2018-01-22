A Change to Our Default Subject Lines

January 22, 2018

If you use Sentry (and you probably do, considering you’re reading this blog) then you likely use our workflow and alert emails. Like all emails, these have subject lines. And for a while now, our default subject lines for these emails have been generated for any issue related messages like so:

[$project] $level: $title

And for others messages:

[$project] $title

Regardless of the slight differences with each, the subject would start with the name of the project and end with the whatever the message was about, be it the name of an Issue or “New Feedback from USER” or something along those lines. But we’ve very recently made a slight change to the defaults we use for these subjects. Now it’s:

$shortID - $title

Which means that instead of the subject opening with the name of the project, it now opens with the project’s short name.

How is this different?

The short name is essentially a project’s slug, which is just a URL friendly version of its name. You can see it in your browser’s address bar when looking at a Project. It’s not usually all that different. If your project was called The Ultimate App then the slug we generated would usually be something like “the-ultimate-app”. This would hardly be worth noting, except that we realize you may have created subject based email filters that rely on us continuing to use the $project attribute.

What now?

If this change has impacted your filtering, there are a couple of things you can do apart from altering the filters on your side.