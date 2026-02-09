Building Type-Safe Metrics API in Swift: Part I

With the release of Apple / Cocoa SDK v9.4.0, we’re excited to share not just the new experimental Metrics feature, but the engineering thinking behind it.

Already available in our Python, JavaScript, Flutter and many more SDKs, Metrics let you collect custom measurements to gain deeper insights into your app:

Click to Copy SentrySDK . metrics . count ( key : "checkout.completed" , value : 1 , attributes : [ "payment_method" : "apple_pay" , "cart_items" : 3 ] ) SentrySDK . metrics . gauge ( key : "cache.size_mb" , value : 42.5 , attributes : [ "cache_name" : "image_cache" ] ) SentrySDK . metrics . distribution ( key : "image.processing_time" , value : 187.5 , unit : . millisecond )

While the proof of concept was done weeks ago, most of our effort went into designing the public API - the interface our SDK users interact with daily, and one we can’t easily change once released.

In this two-part series, I’ll walk you through our design process and the Swift features that made it possible.

In Part I (this post), we’ll cover:

Protocol extensions as the Swift feature designed for adding default values to protocol methods

as the Swift feature designed for adding default values to protocol methods Enums with associated values for extended customization

for extended customization Using ExpressibleByStringLiteral to convert literals straight into types

In Part II, we’ll dive deeper into:

Replacing Any with type-safe attribute values

with type-safe attribute values Handling Swift compiler limitations with array conformance

Forward-compatible enum design using @unknown default and @frozen

Join me on this deep dive and let’s get straight into it.

Three Important Methods

From a user perspective, the most important parts are the methods used to capture metrics. To enable this capability, the SDK needs to offer a SentrySDK.metrics object with the three static methods .count(..) , .gauge(..) and .distribution(..) , each with a key and value parameter.

With that the first language feature came into play, as we decided against surfacing a concrete type (e.g. a class ), and instead adopt it using a protocol (also known as “interfaces” in other programming languages). This allows us to easily refactor otherwise public types, reducing the need for breaking changes in later versions of the SDK.

For the value type we use Double for the gauge and distribution metrics to capture values with floating point precision, including negative values. But for counter metrics we realized that the count is always a whole number and never negative, resulting in the decision of using unsigned integers UInt for them.

Click to Copy protocol SentryMetricsApiProtocol { func count ( key : String , value : UInt ) func distribution ( key : String , value : Double ) func gauge ( key : String , value : Double ) }

Omit Parameter With Default Values

Looking at our technical specifications for Metrics we notice one detail in the requirements:

For counter metrics: the count to increment by (should default to 1)

This means it must be possible for SDK users to capture a counter metric without having to explicitly define a value in the method call, falling back to 1 as a default. Commonly, this is solved by using a default value in the method signature, e.g., func count(key: String, value: UInt = 1) allowing an invocation with count(key: "my-key") and count(key: "my-key", value: 123) .

In our case Swift’s protocols do not support default values directly in their definitions, which results in a build-time error:

This is exactly the use case Protocol Extensions are designed for.

Extensions in Swift allow adding additional logic to types, e.g. if a data type struct has a getter for firstName and lastName , an extension could add fullName returning the concatenation of the two strings.

Click to Copy struct Person { let firstName : String let lastName : String } extension Person { var fullName : String { firstName + " " + lastName } }

The important part to understand here is that protocols can also be extended, but the extensions only know about the signature of the protocol itself, therefore we can also only access methods defined in SentryMetricsApiProtocol . To our luck this is actually all we need, as we are adding convenience overloads for our methods, allowing callers to omit the optional parameters:

Click to Copy protocol SentryMetricsApiProtocol { func count ( key : String , value : UInt ) } extension SentryMetricsApiProtocol { func count ( key : String , value : UInt = 1 ) { self . count ( key : key , value : value ) } }

Great, now that we have our public API established with a default value for counters, it’s time to extend it with the next useful addition: metrics units.

Metrics Units, Enums And Generic Values

Sentry’s telemetry system has a standardized list of pre-defined units which will eventually enable further server-side aggregation and data processing.

The simplest solution would be changing the API to offer an additional parameter of type String to define the unit. But, as these are standardized across SDKs, we can also use Swift’s enum type to offer compile-time safety and by defining the raw value as String , the compiler takes care of generating String values for each case and other boilerplate code for us:

Click to Copy enum SentryUnit : String { case nanosecond case microsecond case millisecond } let unit = SentryUnit . nanosecond let unit : SentryUnit = . nanosecond

As the unit parameter is optional and should also be omittable, we can leverage our protocol extension once again to implement it:

Click to Copy protocol SentryMetricsApiProtocol { func count ( key : String , value : UInt ) func distribution ( key : String , value : Double , unit : SentryUnit ? ) func gauge ( key : String , value : Double , unit : SentryUnit ? ) } extension SentryMetricsApiProtocol { func count ( key : String , value : UInt = 1 ) { self . count ( key : key , value : value ) } func distribution ( key : String , value : Double , unit : SentryUnit ? = nil ) { self . distribution ( key : key , value : value , unit : unit ) } func gauge ( key : String , value : Double , unit : SentryUnit ? = nil ) { self . gauge ( key : key , value : value , unit : unit ) } } SentrySDK . metrics . count ( key : "network.request.count" ) SentrySDK . metrics . count ( key : "memory.warning" , value : 2 ) SentrySDK . metrics . distribution ( key : "queue.processed_bytes" , value : 512.0 , unit : . bytes )

So, how about using non-standard units?

While using an enum as a type-safe approach of constants, we lost a big advantage compared to pure String constants, as we are now not able to pass custom/generic units in the method calls anymore. The method typing is strict, so if we pass in a parameter unit , it must be a SentryUnit .

This is where Swift’s Associated Values come into play, allowing us to keep using well-known enum types, but extending our new type generic with an associated custom String value:

Click to Copy public enum SentryUnit { case nanosecond case generic ( String ) } let unit = SentryUnit . generic ( "custom unit" )

Unfortunately, this change requires us to remove the raw value conformance, resulting in the loss of compiler generated serialization:

But, this minor inconvenience can easily be resolved by implementing manual conformance to the Swift standard library’s RawRepresentable protocol, with all unknown unit types converting from or to the enum type generic :

Click to Copy extension SentryUnit : RawRepresentable { init ? ( rawValue : String ) { switch rawValue { case "nanosecond" : self = . nanosecond default : self = . generic ( rawValue ) } } public var rawValue : String { switch self { case . nanosecond : return "nanosecond" case . generic ( let value ) : return value } } }

Now it’s easy to add more information to our metrics, e.g. by using a custom unit type "tasks" :

Click to Copy SentrySDK . metrics . gauge ( key : "queue.depth" , value : 42.0 , unit : . generic ( "tasks" ) )

Syntactic Sugar for Custom Units

Looking at the usage of the generic unit as in unit: .generic("custom") raises the question of how we can reduce boilerplate code. We already know that if we don’t use any of the pre-defined constants like .nanosecond , we always have a String value that should always be seen as a “generic” / “custom” unit (Yes, always is bold twice on purpose).

Click to Copy SentrySDK . metrics . gauge ( key : "queue.depth" , value : 42.0 , unit : . generic ( "items" ) ) SentrySDK . metrics . gauge ( key : "queue.depth" , value : 42.0 , unit : "items" )

If wrapping it in SentryUnit.generic(..) (or just .generic(..) using compiler type-inference) every single time seems like repetitive boilerplate code to you, there’s something we can do about it!

As a final cherry-on-top improvement opportunity for generic units, we adopt the protocol ExpressibleByStringLiteral for our enum SentryUnit . This protocol of the Swift standard library is baked into the compiler and requires us to define an additional initializer:

Click to Copy extension SentryUnit : ExpressibleByStringLiteral { init ( stringLiteral value : StringLiteralType ) { self = . generic ( value ) } }

This small extension indicates to the compiler that literal String values can directly be converted into enums:

Click to Copy let unit : SentryUnit = "items" let myUnit = "some value" let unit : SentryUnit = myUnit let unit : SentryUnit = . generic ( myUnit )

All of these additions now result in an even cleaner API with custom metric units, while still supporting pre-defined constants.

Note that generic/custom units are currently not supported by Sentry’s data processing, but we designed the API this way for forward compatibility. Once Relay/Sentry supports generic/custom units, your code will work without requiring an SDK upgrade.

What’s Next

We’ve now established a clean API for capturing metrics with type-safe units. But our journey isn’t over yet.

The real challenge comes when we add attributes — key-value pairs that provide context to your metrics — and how to accept multiple value types ( String , Int , Bool , Array , etc.) without falling back to type-erased Any .

In Part II, we’ll tackle:

Why Any leads to unusable data

leads to unusable data Building a protocol-based “union-like type” for attribute values

Navigating Swift compiler limitations with array conformance

Future-proofing enums with @unknown default and @frozen

Continue to Part II →

In the meantime, the Metrics API is now available in sentry-cocoa v9.4.0:

Want to see how we implemented it? The full source code is open source

The full source code is open source Found a bug or have feedback? Open an issue on GitHub

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Feel free to reach out on X or Bluesky with your thoughts, questions, or your own Swift API design stories.