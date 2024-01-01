Blog
ArchiveTwitterFeed

Yagiz Nizipli

Sentry on Sentry: How Metrics saved us $160K

Dogfooding Chronicles
If you know me, you know I care about fast code. Recently, I ran a simple query that revealed that we spend almost $160k a year on one task…
Read on
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.