Tim Fish

Local Variables for NodeJS in Sentry

SDK Updates
Stack traces show us exactly where an exception occurred, but you can still be left wondering: What arguments or state caused the exception to occur? If you can reproduce the issue locally with a debugger attached you’ll have access to these local variables, but with Sentry you can identify the exception location *without* needing to reproduce the issue locally. By including local variables with stack traces, Sentry events become much closer to the full debugging experience.
