Blog
ArchiveTwitterFeed

Thuan Do The

    Blogs Published by Thuan Do The

    Fixing Elusive Unity ANRs: How Amanotes Used Sentry to Cut Errors by 50%

    Performance Monitoring
    This is a guest post from Thuan Do The from Amanotes, a music game publisher who are using Sentry for their Unity game Duet Cats. In today’s mobile-first world,...
    Read on
    © 2025 • Sentry is a registered Trademark of Functional Software, Inc.