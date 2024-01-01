Blog
ArchiveTwitterFeed

Syd Ryan

How a Hack Week Project Encourages People to Be Nice on the Internet

Sentry
In an effort to encourage more participation in the open-source community, Sentry Data Engineer Syd Ryan, Support Engineer Maggie Bauer, and Head of Product Dave Hayes created the Be Kind Bot.
Read on

Sentry for Data: Easier, Faster Apache Beam Debugging

SDK Updates
In our Sentry for Data series, we explain precisely why Sentry is the perfect tool for your data team.
Read on
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.