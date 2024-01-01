Blog
Sentry’s Android Gradle Plugin Updated with Room Support and More

Monitoring performance is a critical part of software development. We just released version 3.0.0 of our Sentry Android Gradle plugin, which…
UI Breadcrumbs for Android Error Events

In [many] cases, when a crash happens in your Android application, you want more context on what occured before the issue — kind of like…
Bytecode transformations: The Android Gradle Plugin

The first part of a blog post series about bytecode transformations on Android, where we talk about different approaches to bytecode manipulation in Java as well as how to make it work with Android and the Android Gradle plugin.
