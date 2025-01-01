Blog
ArchiveTwitterFeed

Rohan Agarwal

    Blogs Published by Rohan Agarwal

    How Profiling helped fix slowness in Sentry's AI Autofix

    Performance Monitoring
    There’s a common misunderstanding that profiling is only useful for tiny savings that impact infra costs at scale - the so-called “milliseconds matter” approach...
    Read on
    © 2025 • Sentry is a registered Trademark of Functional Software, Inc.