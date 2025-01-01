Blog
Noah Martin

Director of Engineering

Noah was the co-founder of Emerge Tools, now acquired by Sentry. At Sentry he is a Director of Engineering focusing on helping teams build great mobile apps. When he’s not shipping code he can be found in the water perfecting his strokes or on the trail working through a list of mountain peaks.

Blogs Published by Noah Martin

An open source tool to speed up iOS app launch

Mobile
What do the Snapchat, Airbnb, and Spotify iOS apps have in common? They all use order files to speed up their iOS app launch times. Order files re-order your bi...
Read on
