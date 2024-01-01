Blog
    Understanding the Performance Impact of Generated JavaScript

    SDK Updates
    There are major package size benefits to reducing the amount of generated JavaScript your package is creating. As part of our larger Javascript SDK package reduction, we spent a considerable effort to minify as much of our code as possible. If you’re looking to do the same, here are six improvements to consider.
    JS Browser SDK: Bundle size matters

    SDK Updates
    SDKs naturally increase in size over time. After all, it does take more bytes to implement more features. This is not a big deal for most…
    Support for Database Performance Monitoring in Node

    SDK Updates
    Performance monitoring is great because it lets you see whether your application is fast or slow, and which parts need speeding up. For Node…
