Performance Monitoring for Every Developer: Web Vitals & Function Regression Issues

Performance Monitoring
Extracting relevant insights from your performance monitoring tool can be frustrating. You often get back more data than you need, making it…
Sentry Profiling: Identify & Eliminate Performance Issues with Code-Level Insights

Sentry
Use Sentry’s code profiling to identify the causes of performance errors. Sentry Profiling supports Python, PHP, Node, Android & iOS platforms.
Profiling Beta for Python and Node.js

Performance Monitoring
A couple months ago, we launched Profiling in alpha for users on Python and Node.js SDKs — today, we’re moving Profiling for Python and Node…
Building a Performant iOS Profiler

Sentry
Here is a quick overview of profilers, and a deep dive into how we built the Sentry iOS profiler that has low enough overhead that it could run in production apps with minimal impact to user experience.
