Welcome Justin Elrod

June 1, 2018

Justin is locally grown in the Bay Area, with stops in San Jose, San Francisco, Livermore and even the mysterious and aggressively sought after town of Tracy. After working the first ten years of his career in finance with financial institutions large and small, Justin made his way into technology just before the 2008 recession.

He brings a specialized sales focus helping small tech startups accelerate their revenue growth. Some past companies that Justin previously worked for are Xactly Corp, Lucidworks, and Loggly (SolarWinds)

Outside of work, Justin enjoys anything outdoors, CrossFit, traveling to different parts of the country / world. His favorite beverages are Einstok White Ale and Silver Oak Cabernet.