Meet One of Our Summer Interns: Josh Li

August 3, 2018

Josh joins us as a Software Engineering Intern for the summer, under the wise and cautious guidance of Matt. Josh hails from Pennsylvania, where he attends PSU as a computer science major.

While he’s not busy breaking production, Josh is probably helping out in the kitchen for Dog Day, or steeping fragrant green teas, or sharpening knives for precision vegetable slicing, or prowling the pantry in pursuit of the latest snack arrivals, or downing all the coconut water in the office, or [insert food-related action here].