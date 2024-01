April 5, 2019

Jordan joins Sentry from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (and is also a fellow at the Founder Institute). He started here as a Sales Development Representative, but recenty became a Business Development Representative because that’s fancier and he’s pretty fancy.

Jordan is also a shrimp fried rice enthusiast, who is training like Goku in preparation to save the world. So if you’re planning to destroy the world, just know that you’ll have to get through him first.