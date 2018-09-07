Welcome Hannah Katz

September 7, 2018

Join us in welcoming Hannah to the team. She went to RISD for illustration and her background is mostly in games, more recently for Family Guy and Futurama. She came to the Bay Area just several days after graduating with the hopes of finding a job in art, and made her start working on mobile bingo games with lots of cats in them. She’ll be working on illustration and sarcastic banter in her role at Sentry.

She spends a lot of my time drawing around Lake Merritt, shoulder popping on the dance floor, and finding good cheap eats on the weekend. She loves all things art, comic, and cartoon related. She tries to sketch whenever possible, which means you may sometimes catch her trying to eat a sandwich and draw at the same time.