April 19, 2019

Hanna was hired at Sentry to hire people at Sentry. Masters of their craft, carriers of the sublimest aura, and altogether auspicious folk. Yes, Hanna wants to hire you.

She also seeks bits of heaven in jasmine green milk tea (patiently awaiting her boba fairy), international films, and monochromatic outfits. Oh and her pipe dream is to become a farmer or CIA agent, two of the most similar jobs you’ll find.