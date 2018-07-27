Welcome Eva Sasson

July 27, 2018

Eva is a proud East-Bay native (like SF just more affordable and with sunshine), and joined Sentry as a Product Marketing Manager following years doing developer marketing at Twilio, and an MSc of Business Analytics at UCL (yep, the L is for London - that’s what’s important).

When she’s not telling customer stories or putting the dev team’s hard work (appreciated) on the shelf, she loves creating. She enjoys making everything from art to deodorant to hummus, particularly from scratch and plastic-free from the bulk section at Rainbow grocery (a great place to take tourists fyi).

Add to that running pop-up live music events, mothering all the plants, watching the real football (aka soccer) and playing backgammon.