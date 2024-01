August 24, 2018

Derek joins us from GitHub (making him one of many former GitHub employees at Sentry), where he worked for five years, spending much of that time building GitHub’s business in Asia and Austrlia as the very appropriately titled Director of Sales, Asia / Pacific.

He grew up in Atlanta, making him a connoisser of high quality BBQ. He also enjoys fine Gin, hiking in National Forests (take that, State Forests!), lamenting his hair loss, and eating pizza… like, a lot of it.