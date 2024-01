January 4, 2019

Bruno joins Sentry as a Software Engineer in our Vienna office. Bruno has been building applications professionally in C# and .NET for more than 10 years, working in the Czech Republic, his home country of Brazil, and in Austria.

When not at work, Bruno enjoys travelling to new places (still 130 countries to go!), escaping landlocked Austria to go sailing, or just staying at home learning German and Rust to better communicate with his colleagues.