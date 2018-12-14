December 14, 2018

Ayesha joined Sentry as an intern this past summer and fall! She’s a Bay Area native and a rising senior from UC Berkeley. Before switching to her major in computer science, she studied human rights pre-law, which influenced her passions in education, prison reform, and international human rights. Her goal is to find ways to apply modern technology to our government, healthcare, and quality of life worldwide.

When she’s not coding, you can find her at your local ceramic studio, playing guitar, or playing video games while cuddling with her two cats.