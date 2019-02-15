Welcome Anton Ovchinnikov

February 15, 2019

Anton joins Sentry from MoneyPark, a Swiss fintech company where he was the first DevOps engineer. He represents Sentry’s operations team in our Vienna office, making sure that client infrastructure team members can safely click that big shiny “Deploy” button.

When Anton is not checking Datadog dashboards and trying to wrap his head around Rust compiler errors, you can catch him learning to juggle, chasing the best burger in the vicinity, and daydreaming about his own alpaca farm. And occasionally having giant pigs dropped on his head.