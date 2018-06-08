Welcome Aaron Osmonson

June 8, 2018

Aaron is a native Minnesotan and a major fan of Hockey, Prince, Vikings, The Replacements, and whatever else is cool about being from Minnesota (not much), but has called the Bay Area home for nearly 20 years. Aaron has a long history in Customer Success, and most recently comes to Sentry from Nasdaq specializing in building relationships with Enterprise Customers.

When not at work, you can find Aaron skiing, mountain biking or fishing but who is he kidding, he is mostly and endlessly driving his kids around. Aaron takes pride in being able to open the refrigerator at any time and fabricate a burrito out of whatever is in there.