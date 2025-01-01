Blog
ArchiveTwitterFeed

Suejung Shin

Software Engineer

    Blogs Published by Suejung Shin

    Building a Code Review system that uses prod data to predict bugs

    Generative AI
    This post takes a closer look at how Sentry’s AI Code Review actually works. As part of Seer, Sentry’s AI debugger, it uses Sentry context to accurately predict...
    Read on
    © 2025 • Sentry is a registered Trademark of Functional Software, Inc.