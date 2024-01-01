Blog
    Sentry’s Frontend Tests: Migrating from Enzyme to React Testing Library

    At Sentry, we practice continuous delivery,  which means that code can be released as soon as it’s merged into the main branch. This allows…
    Slow and Steady: Converting Sentry’s Entire Frontend to TypeScript

    Recently, Sentry converted 100% of its frontend React codebase from JavaScript to TypeScript. This year-long effort spanned over a dozen…
