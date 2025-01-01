Blog
Max Topolsky

Senior Product Manager

Max is a Senior Product Manager at Sentry, where he works primarily on mobile tooling. Prior to Sentry, Max was part of the Emerge Tools team that joined Sentry in 2025.

An open source tool to speed up iOS app launch

What do the Snapchat, Airbnb, and Spotify iOS apps have in common? They all use order files to speed up their iOS app launch times. Order files re-order your bi...
