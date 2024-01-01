Blog
ArchiveTwitterFeed

Jack Zhang

    Intern Jack improves the Kubernetes agent for Sentry Crons

    Sentry
    Jack Zhang, a student at Dartmouth College, spent the summer of 2023 as a software engineer intern with the Sentry Dev Infra team. We asked…
    Read on
    © 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
    of Functional Software, Inc.